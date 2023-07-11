TCS delays onboarding of lateral recruits by up to three months

Over 200 TCS lateral recruits across cities including Bangalore, Pune, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Delhi NCR, and Indore to name a few are impacted by the delays.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is holding up onboarding of lateral hires with 1.8 to up to 15 years of experience by three months amidst project commencement delays, multiple sources in the know told Moneycontrol. This is coming at a time when the Indian IT sector has already taken a hit by macroeconomic headwinds and is facing project deferrals and ramp-downs as their clients cut down on tech budgets.

Over 200 lateral recruits across cities including Bangalore, Pune, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Delhi NCR, and Indore to name a few are impacted by the delays.

These joinees were hired between January and April and were initially facing onboarding delays by a month. Many of them got two to three subsequent new joining dates. On July 10, however, many received emails stating that their joining dates are getting pushed to October.