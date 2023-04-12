TCS campus placements: Tech giant plans to hire 40,000 freshers in FY24

TCS Q4 results: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on April 12 maintained that it looks to make 40,000 campus offers to freshers in the 2023-2024 fiscal amid worries of a slowdown in hiring in the tech sector.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on April 12 maintained that it looks to make 40,000 campus offers to freshers in the 2023-2024 fiscal amid worries of a slowdown in hiring in the tech sector.

In FY23, TCS says it onboarded over 44,000 freshers and its highest-ever number of experienced professionals. This comes while selected candidates from peers like Wipro and LTI Mindtree have suggested that they are facing onboarding delays.

“We also doubled down on organic talent development, obtaining over 53K cloud certifications during the year, bringing the total to over 110K employees certified on hyperscaler platforms. This places us among the top 2 partners for the largest cloud providers,” Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, said, in a statement.

The remarks are in line with monthly data by recruitment firms that suggest tech hiring has been slowing but the most job openings within the sector are for entry level (0-3 years experience) job seekers.

A foundit report for February pointed to a resurgence in the job market for entry-level positions with the onset of the placement season across campuses.

“The tech industry, despite a few setbacks, remains the single-largest employer of fresh talent and women. They have been instrumental in leading India’s post-pandemic recovery and will continue to drive the growth engine forward,” Sekhar Garisa, CEO said last month.

Meanwhile, TCS, the segment leader when it comes to employment as also the largest private sector employer in the country, has added a net of 22,600 employees during FY23, of which 821 were in the January to March 2023 period. This has taken the total number of its payrolls to 6,14,795 from 150 nationalities and women constituting 35.7 percent of the workforce.

Also Read | TCS Q4 Results: Constant currency revenue growth slowest in 11 quarters