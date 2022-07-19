Tata Power, Yulu, ElectricPe hiring in India’s first online climate job fair — check the green roles on offer

Though reports hint at the start of a hiring slowdown, several segments continue to recruit in significant numbers as the need for sustainable businesses and practices grows. And hence, there is a demand for roles in green jobs.

A global climate school and careers platform Terra.do is hosting India’s first online climate jobs fair on its app starting Tuesday. Recruiters and hiring managers from TATA Power, ElectricPe, Pyse, String Bio, and Climes, among others, are expected to offer jobs in the recruitment drive.

Earlier this month, Monster.com released its June Monster Employment Index (MEI), according to which the Indian industry saw a rise in momentum driven by increased demand for green jobs. This segment, estimated to attract investments worth Rs 8 lakh crore by 2025, has witnessed increasing tech innovation and use of chemicals in industrial operations and manufacturing, widening its demand for a wider range of skills and experience, Monster.com said in its report.

Green jobs are available in which segments?

According to a Terra.do statement shared exclusively with CNBCTV18.com, in its job fair, companies are hiring across levels and will offer jobs in software, hardware, and design, data science and analysis, managerial, communication, research, sales, consumer relations, etc.

Job profiles include react native, frontend developer, UX/UI designers, iOS developers, devOps, full stack, web developer, product development, sustainability expert, researchers, business and sales managers, and consumer and business relations.

The employers are offering remote and on-site jobs across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other tier-I cities, Terra.do said.

The institute added that employers are from industries including power, energy and renewable energy, automobile, big data, finance, biotechnology, and GeoScience. While some companies are climate tech, others are transitioning to sustainability and a climate-conscious business mode, it said.

What are companies offering

Tata Power said it has two positions open for ‘sustainability lead’, and it is offering CTCs in the range of Rs 15-25 lakh per annum.

Pyse is hiring in the range of Rs 15-30 lakh per annum for roles in brand and content marketing, product management, and community management.

ElectricPe did not reveal salary brackets but said it was recruiting for roles of SDE (Fullstack), business analyst, business development executive, inside sales executive, UI/UX designer, social media and graphic designer.

Climes, an early startup backed by Sequoia, has positions open for carbon accountant, growth, marketing, design and engineering.

How to apply

Candidates need to register on Terra.do’s app. Registration for employers, recruiters and hiring managers is also open. The event is free for all.

On the app, the candidates can shortlist the roles they are interested in and attend live presentations by the employers, followed by Q&A.

The app will also allow candidates to deep dive with hiring managers 1:1 to understand more about the company's culture, team growth, problems they are solving, and more, the institute said.

Anshuman Bapna, CEO and co-founder of Terra.do, said that by 2030, the company aims to bring 100 million climate professionals into the workforce to solve the climate crisis.

Bapna also pointed to a PwC report that states climate tech is booming across sectors. "Green Jobs are being created every minute in tech and business functions ranging from software engineering to marketing to business development and more," he said.

He added that the government had also launched the Skill Council for green jobs aligned to the National Skill Development Mission, promoted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Delhi and Tamil Nadu governments, among others, have also promised green jobs in their policies, he said.