Candidates who have not achieved the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be eligible to apply for the Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary exam 2023. They will be assigned an examination centre and provided an admit card to appear for the supplementary paper. The application form for the compartment exam will be available on the DGE's website.
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) of Tamil Nadu on Friday declared the Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2023 for Class 10. Students can now access their Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board results on the official website— tnresults.nic.in.
The exams were conducted by the DGE from April 6 to April 20 across more than 3,986 examination centres. Along with the results, the DGE has also made the provisional mark sheets available for download on the official website.
According to DGE, the pass percentage for boys in TN Class 10 exams stood at 94.66 percent while for girls it was 88.16 percent. The overall pass percentage for Tamil Nadu Class 10 result 2023 is 91.39 percent.
Students who have passed the Tamil Nadu SSLC exam 2023 will require their scorecards for admission to Class 11. It is advised that they carefully check their provisional mark sheets for any errors and promptly inform their school or the DGE of necessary corrections.
For students who are dissatisfied with their Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2023, there will be an opportunity to apply for scrutiny. The DGE will release the application form for scrutiny in the coming days, and students should regularly check the official website for updates on the scrutiny process.
Toppers List
The TN SSLC Class 10 Toppers list is yet to be announced by the Tamil Nadu Board. The names of the toppers are expected to be released soon, which will include the top 10 outstanding performers in the exams.
Supplementary Exam
Notably, a total of 23,971 students did not pass the TN SSLC Class 10 examinations.
