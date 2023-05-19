Candidates who have not achieved the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be eligible to apply for the Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary exam 2023. They will be assigned an examination centre and provided an admit card to appear for the supplementary paper. The application form for the compartment exam will be available on the DGE's website.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) of Tamil Nadu on Friday declared the Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2023 for Class 10. Students can now access their Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board results on the official website— tnresults.nic.in.

The exams were conducted by the DGE from April 6 to April 20 across more than 3,986 examination centres. Along with the results, the DGE has also made the provisional mark sheets available for download on the official website.

According to DGE, the pass percentage for boys in TN Class 10 exams stood at 94.66 percent while for girls it was 88.16 percent. The overall pass percentage for Tamil Nadu Class 10 result 2023 is 91.39 percent.