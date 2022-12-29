Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment calendar 2023 released. 15,000 vacancies are up for grab

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 will be held in two phases with both papers being held in March 2024.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Marion Biotech: What we know about the Noida drugmaker linked to 18 kid deaths in Uzbekistan
IST4 Min(s) Read
Emkay Global sees the Nifty 50 at these levels by the end of 2023
IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: What is Lokayukta Bill passed by Maharashtra Assembly
IST3 Min(s) Read
There are also 23 vacancies for the post of Block Educational Officer (BEO), the notification for which will be announced in February and exams will be held in May.
The largest number of vacancies are for the post of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) with 6,553 spots needing to be filled. The notification for the same will be announced in March with the qualifying exams being conducted in May.
There are also 3,587 vacancies for the position of BT Assistants (graduate teachers). The notification for the post will be released in April and the exams will be conducted in June.
Candidates will first need to qualify through the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test. The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 will be held in two phases with both papers being held in March 2024. The notification for the exam will be published in December 2023.