education News

Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment calendar 2023 released. 15,000 vacancies are up for grab

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 29, 2022 11:45:41 AM IST (Published)

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 will be held in two phases with both papers being held in March 2024.

The Teachers Recruitment Board in Tamil Nadu has published its tentative annual calendar for the year 2023. The tentative calendar shows that there are over 15,000 vacancies available with over 4,000 vacancies open in January alone. Candidates can check out the calendar on the official website - trb.tn.nic.in.  The notification for the post of Assistant Professor in arts, science and education government colleges will be released in January. The exams to fill up the 4,000-odd positions will be held in April 2023.

There are 129 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor in government law colleges. The vacancies will be notified in July and the exams held in October. There are also 97 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor in government engineering colleges, which will be notified in June and the exams will be conducted in September.
A total of 267 vacancies are available for the position of post-graduate assistant with vacancies being notified in August and the exam being held in November. Around 493 vacancies are open for the position of lecturer in government polytechnic colleges. The notification will be published in May with the exam being conducted in August.
ALSO READ:
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission 2023 exam calendar released, check details

There are also 23 vacancies for the post of Block Educational Officer (BEO), the notification for which will be announced in February and exams will be held in May.

The largest number of vacancies are for the post of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) with 6,553 spots needing to be filled. The notification for the same will be announced in March with the qualifying exams being conducted in May.

There are also 3,587 vacancies for the position of BT Assistants (graduate teachers). The notification for the post will be released in April and the exams will be conducted in June.

Candidates will first need to qualify through the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test. The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 will be held in two phases with both papers being held in March 2024. The notification for the exam will be published in December 2023.

ALSO READ:  CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 practical date sheet released — Details here
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
