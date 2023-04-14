Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 Result declared, know how to check

2 Min(s) Read
Anna University administers the TANCET on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu as a state-level examination. The examination is conducted for admission to MBA, MCA, M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch, and M.Plan courses offered by various colleges in Tamil Nadu. The examination is conducted once a year.
The results for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 have been announced by Anna University on Friday. It has been declared on the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates who had appeared for the TANCET 2023 examination can now check their results on the official website.
A combined total of 32,053 candidates appeared for the TANCET MCA and MBA exams, with 9,279 candidates taking the MCA exam and 22,774 candidates taking the MBA exam.
Students can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check their TANCET 2023 results:
· Go to the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.
· Look for the link to TANCET 2023 results on the home page and click on it.
· Enter the necessary details and hit the submit button. Your result will appear on the screen.
· Check your result carefully and download the page.
· Keep a printed copy of the result for future reference.
The TANCET 2023 scorecards for both MBA and MCA exams will be available on the official website from April 20 to May 20, 2023. The written exam took place on March 25 and March 26. The answer key and final answer key were released after the examination. Candidates can check the official site of TANCET for more information and related details.
Candidates, who qualify in the TANCET exam, can secure admission to some of the most prestigious institutions in Tamil Nadu, including Anna University, the University of Madras, and many other affiliated colleges. Candidates must produce their TANCET 2023 mark sheet during the counseling and admission session.
(Edited by : Nishtha Pandey)
