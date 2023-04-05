Tamil Nadu Class 10 Exam begins tomorrow: Check timing, guidelines and important details

Students are required to obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 marks in each subject to pass the TN board exam. The same is applicable for passing in the compartmental exams too.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is set to conduct the Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam from tomorrow, April 6, for students across the state. This year the board exams will be held from April 6 to April 20 and the timetable for the exams is available on the official website www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Candidates appearing for the exam have been advised by DGE to check the important exam day guidelines to avoid any last-minute confusion.

As per the schedule, candidates will be appearing for part-1 language paper on the first day. The TN SSLC exam will be held from 10 AM to 1.15 PM for every paper.

Important exam day guidelines

All students must download, print, and carry their hall tickets to the exam centre as they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without it. Candidates can download the TN Class 10 admit card by logging in to the official website www.dge.tn.gov.in using the given credentials such as roll/application number and date of birth.

Students are advised to reach the exam hall one hour before the commencement of the exam that is latest by 9 am.

All candidates must follow the mandated COVID-19 safety protocols.

The use of electronic devices for exams is not allowed, and no student should carry any electronic device inside the exam hall.

During the examination students will get 10 minutes time for reading the question paper and five minutes for verification of particulars.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exams pass marks and other details

Students are required to obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 marks in each subject to pass the TN board exam. The same is applicable for passing in the compartmental exams too.

All question papers other than language papers will be available in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Urdu Kannada, Hindi, and Gujarati medium.

Students who fail in one or more subjects in different sessions can apply for the compartmental exams.

The supplementary exam will be held in June or July, as per the information bulletin shared on the official website of DGE.