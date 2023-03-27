Tamil Nadu Class 10 admit cards for 2023 out: Check out how and where to download

The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) annual exams will start on April 6 and end on April 20, 2023.
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) released the admit card for Class 10 students on its official website on Monday. The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) annual exams will start on April 6 and end on April 20, 2023.
The students appearing for the examinations can download their admit cards from the official website of the Tamil Nadu DGE - https://www.dge.tn.gov.in/.
Steps to download the admit card:
Go to the official website of Tamil Nadu DGE - https://www.dge.tn.gov.in/
You can also visit directly to https://apply1.tndge.org/private-hall-ticket-revised to download the admit card for TN SSLC.
The admit card containing details such as the student’s name, roll number, exam centre and the instructions to be followed by the candidates, is a crucial document that permits the student to appear in the examination.
The DGE conducts and manages Classes 10 and 12 examinations in Tamil Nadu. The general examination for Class 12 has already started in the state on March 13, 2023, and will end on April 3, 2023.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
