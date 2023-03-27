English
Tamil Nadu Class 10 admit cards for 2023 out: Check out how and where to download

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 27, 2023 12:06:44 PM IST (Published)

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) released the admit card for Class 10 students on its official website on Monday. The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) annual exams will start on April 6 and end on April 20, 2023.

The students appearing for the examinations can download their admit cards from the official website of the Tamil Nadu DGE - https://www.dge.tn.gov.in/.
ALSO READ |
CUET PG 2023 exam schedule to begin soon, registration open till April 19
Steps to download the admit card:
Go to the official website of Tamil Nadu DGE - https://www.dge.tn.gov.in/
  • On the homepage click on the “Hall tickets” tab.
  • Then, click on the “Download Hall Ticket” tab on the next page.
  • Log in with your Class 10th application number and date of birth.
  • Click on submit and download the admit card.
    • You can also visit directly to https://apply1.tndge.org/private-hall-ticket-revised to download the admit card for TN SSLC.
    ALSO READ: Facing 'uphill '; of learning Tamil, Telugu, DU students mull reapplying for CUET
    The admit card containing details such as the student’s name, roll number, exam centre and the instructions to be followed by the candidates, is a crucial document that permits the student to appear in the examination.
    The DGE conducts and manages Classes 10 and 12 examinations in Tamil Nadu. The general examination for Class 12 has already started in the state on March 13, 2023, and will end on April 3, 2023.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
      X