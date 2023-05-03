Tamil Nadu Board HSE Class 12 Results expected next week: how to check scores and other key details

The results for the Tamil Nadu HSE class 12 exam will be first announced at a conference and then on the official website, tnresults.nic.in The Class 12 exams were conducted by the DGETN from March 13 to April 3. This year, nearly 8.8 lakh students appeared for the exam which was held at 3,169 centres across the state.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, is expected to declare the TN HSE Class 12 Results next week on May 8. The results will be declared at a press conference and then the mark sheets will be available on the official websites, dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

The link to check the scorecard will be activated once the results are declared.

The National Informatics Centers (NIC) will also provide free access to the TN HSE Class 12 results apart from the official website of the DGE.

As mentioned in the notification by the directorate, the results will be released by the Minister of School Education of Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, at the press conference which will be held at the Anna Centenary Library.

How to Check Tamil Nadu TN HSE Result 2023 Online?

All candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results online by entering their roll number and other credentials provided on the admit cards.

The TN Class 12 results will also be sent to the registered mobile numbers of the candidates who sat for the examination.

Here are the steps to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official website portal at tnresults.nic.in, or dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the result link, which is likely to be displayed on the homepage under the notice section

Step 3: Enter the required credentials on the login page and your TN HSE Class 12 results will appear on the screen

Along with the results, the pass percentage for this year and the toppers’ list is also expected to be released.

All students must obtain at least 35 percent marks in each subject to pass in the TN HSE Class 12 exam. Those who do not pass will have to appear for the supplementary exams which will be conducted by the DGE later this year.

