Tamil Nadu Board HSE Class 12 Results expected next week: how to check scores and other key details

The results for the Tamil Nadu HSE class 12 exam will be first announced at a conference and then on the official website, tnresults.nic.in The Class 12 exams were conducted by the DGETN from March 13 to April 3. This year, nearly 8.8 lakh students appeared for the exam which was held at 3,169 centres across the state.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, is expected to declare the TN HSE Class 12 Results next week on May 8. The results will be declared at a press conference and then the mark sheets will be available on the official websites, dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

The link to check the scorecard will be activated once the results are declared.

The National Informatics Centers (NIC) will also provide free access to the TN HSE Class 12 results apart from the official website of the DGE.