Tamil Nadu 2023 Class 12 exam results out: Girls outshine boys

Reportedly, around 8.17 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th exams this year. As many as 5.36 lakh students were from the Science stream and around 2.54 lakh students had Commerce stream.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) has declared the TN Class 12 HSC Results 2023 today. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2023 was released on the official website - https://tnresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their results by entertaining their registration number and date of birth.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the overall passing percentage is 97.59 percent. The passing percentage for boys stands at 96.77 and the passing percentage for girls stands at 98.44

At the same time, around 14,000 students were from the Arts stream.

The Class 12 exams were conducted from March 13 to April 3 across 3,169 centres in Tamil Nadu. It is worth noting that students need to score a minimum of 35 marks in each subject to meet the passing criteria of the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams. Here is how you can check the results online.

How to check results of Tamil Nadu 12th exams 2023 online

Step 1: Students should go to tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: You will have to click on the link - TN HSC (+2) Examination Results – March/April 2023.

Step 3: Fill in your registration number.

Step 4: The TN Board 12th results will then appear on the screen.

How to check results of Tamil Nadu 12th exams 2023 via DigiLocker

Step 1 – Students will have to go to the DigiLocker app at digilocker.gov.in

Step 2 – You will have to click on the “Sign up” button to create an account if you don’t have one.

Step 3 - For existing users, log in to the account using the credentials.

Step 4 – Then click on the button - Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5 - Enter your Class 12 roll number, date of birth, and other details. Then click on the Get Document button.

Step 6 – The TN HSC Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7 – You can download and keep a printout of the result for future reference.

