Tamil Nadu 2023 Class 12 exam results out: Girls outshine boys

2 Min(s) Read
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) has declared the TN Class 12 HSC Results 2023 today. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2023 was released on the official website - https://tnresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their results by entertaining their registration number and date of birth.
As per a Hindustan Times report, the overall passing percentage is 97.59 percent. The passing percentage for boys stands at 96.77 and the passing percentage for girls stands at 98.44
Reportedly, around 8.17 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th exams this year. As many as 5.36 lakh students were from the Science stream and around 2.54 lakh students had Commerce stream. At the same time, around 14,000 students were from the Arts stream.