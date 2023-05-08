TN 12th Result 2023 to be out today here is how to check

In 2022, Girls outshined boys with a pass rate of 96.32 per cent, while boys had a success rate of 90.96 per cent. Further last year, a total of 8,062,77 students appeared in the Class 12 board exams. The state board recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.76 percent.
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations is all set to release the Tamil Nadu class 12th board exams results today on May 8, 2023. As per the notification issues the the board will release the results at 9:30 AM on its official websites. These websites are tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and apply1.tndge.org
The results were earlier supposed to be released on May 5.
How to check Tamil Nadu class 12 Board exam results
The TN Plus 2 or class 12th exam was held from March 13 to April 3, 2023. Over 8 lakh students appeared for the exam for all streams. Further the class 12 supplementary examination is likely to take place in June and a detailed timetable will be released in due course.
