English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsTN 12th Result 2023 to be out today here is how to check

TN 12th Result 2023 to be out today here is how to check

TN 12th Result 2023 to be out today here is how to check
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 8, 2023 9:32:43 AM IST (Published)

In 2022, Girls outshined boys with a pass rate of 96.32 per cent, while boys had a success rate of 90.96 per cent. Further last year, a total of 8,062,77 students appeared in the Class 12 board exams. The state board recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.76 percent.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations is all set to release the Tamil Nadu class 12th board exams  results today on May 8, 2023. As per the notification issues the  the board will release the results at 9:30 AM on its official websites. These websites are  tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and apply1.tndge.org

Recommended Articles

View All
Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The results were earlier supposed to be released on May 5.
How to check Tamil Nadu class 12 Board exam results
  • Students can follow these easy steps to check the results
    • View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X