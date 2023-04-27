Swiggy partners with Apna to make 10,000 local gig jobs available in tier 2 cities in 2023 for Instamart

Approximately 23.5 million delivery workers will be employed in the country by 2029-30, according to industry reports. According to Apna, the platform received more than 1.5 million applications from users in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in 2022.
Swiggy has partnered with jobs and professional networking platform Apna to create 10,000 gig working jobs for its quick commerce grocery service Instamart in 2023.
The company said in a press release that with this they aim to strengthen its delivery fleet in tier 2 and 3 cities across the country. Swiggy Instamart is currently present in over 25 cities in India.
“Given Swiggy’s presence across 500 cities for food delivery and over 25 cities for Instamart, we continue to focus on onboarding partners from tier 2 and 3 cities. The partnership with apna has helped in augmenting our delivery fleet to cater to the growing demand on Instamart in smaller cities,” said Kedar Gokhale, VP, Operations at Swiggy.
Approximately 23.5 million delivery workers will be employed in the country by 2029-30, according to industry reports. According to Apna, the platform received more than 1.5 million applications from users in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in 2022.
Also read: Urban Company tops Fairwork ranking for gig workers, Ola and Dunzo score zero highlighting need for better policies
“With opportunities for delivery partners emerging in deeper pockets of the country, we aim to bridge the demand-supply gap for Swiggy and generate more job opportunities in the coming months." said Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO, apna
As a result of consumer demands, quick commerce companies have been ramping up hiring. REDSEEER estimates that quick commerce will reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025, increasing the need for delivery partners.
