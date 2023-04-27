Breaking News
Axis Bank Q4 Results | Posts net loss of Rs 5,728 crore
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsSwiggy partners with Apna to make 10,000 local gig jobs available in tier 2 cities in 2023 for Instamart

Swiggy partners with Apna to make 10,000 local gig jobs available in tier 2 cities in 2023 for Instamart

Swiggy partners with Apna to make 10,000 local gig jobs available in tier 2 cities in 2023 for Instamart
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Apr 27, 2023 3:59:42 PM IST (Published)

Approximately 23.5 million delivery workers will be employed in the country by 2029-30, according to industry reports. According to Apna, the platform received more than 1.5 million applications from users in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in 2022.

Swiggy has partnered with jobs and professional networking platform Apna to create 10,000 gig working jobs for its quick commerce grocery service Instamart in 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers

India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers

Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The company said in a press release that with this they aim to strengthen its delivery fleet in tier 2 and 3 cities across the country. Swiggy Instamart is currently present in over 25 cities in India.
“Given Swiggy’s presence across 500 cities for food delivery and over 25 cities for Instamart, we continue to focus on onboarding partners from tier 2 and 3 cities. The partnership with apna has helped in augmenting our delivery fleet to cater to the growing demand on Instamart in smaller cities,” said Kedar Gokhale, VP, Operations at Swiggy.
Also read: Apna.co and Saint-Gobain Gyproc partner to create 2000 jobs in India
Approximately 23.5 million delivery workers will be employed in the country by 2029-30, according to industry reports. According to Apna, the platform received more than 1.5 million applications from users in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in 2022.
Also read: Urban Company tops Fairwork ranking for gig workers, Ola and Dunzo score zero highlighting need for better policies
“With opportunities for delivery partners emerging in deeper pockets of the country, we aim to bridge the demand-supply gap for Swiggy and generate more job opportunities in the coming months." said Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO, apna
As a result of consumer demands, quick commerce companies have been ramping up hiring. REDSEEER estimates that quick commerce will reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025, increasing the need for delivery partners.
Also read: Gig workers are suffering due to high costs and lower earnings, says IFAT
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

gig workersswiggy
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X