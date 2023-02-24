SC dismisses menstrual leave PIL, says such mandate may disincentivise employers from hiring women

Menstrual leave plea: CJI Chandrachud agreed with a law student that — "if you compel employers to grant menstrual leave, it may disincentivise them from hiring women."

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking menstrual leave during a hearing on Friday. Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, however, allowed petitioners to make a representation before the central government. The plea, filed under Article 32, sought leave for menstrual pain for students and women employees across the nation.

Despite dismissing the plea, CJI Chandrachud agreed with a law student that — "if you compel employers to grant menstrual leave, it may disincentivise them from hiring women."

He objecting to the intervention by a "caveator" and was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying: "We did not like the law student to jump into this, but she has a valid point that if such leaves are compelled then it would de facto operate as a disincentive to engage women as employees."

Mentioning that the issue falls under the policy domain of the government, he said, "Having regard to the policy dimension in the case, it would be appropriate if the petitioner approaches women and child development ministry."

Menstrual leave: What did the plea say?

Noting that menstrual periods have been "disregarded by society, the government and other stakeholders", the petitioner urged the Supreme Court to direct state governments to establish regulations for menstrual pain leave.

The plea added that the "denial of menstrual pain leave or period leave for women" in some states "was a violation of their right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution".

Therefore, it sought effective implementation of Section 14 of the Maternity Benefit Act — which proposes the appointment of inspectors to enforce the Act's provisions, the Bar and Bench said. Section 14 says appropriate government may appoint such officers and may define the local limits of jurisdiction within which they shall exercise their functions under this law.

The petitioner further called for the Supreme Court's intervention, saying that some countries "were already providing menstrual pain leave in some form".