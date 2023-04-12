Google has also initiated staff cuts in an effort to reduce costs. These adjustments include fewer laptop updates and a reduction in incidentals like staplers and snacks.

Google Layoffs: After announcing plans to layoff 12,000 employees in January Google’s parent company’s CEO Sundar Pichai has indicated that there is a possibility of a second round of layoff.

"We’re very, very focused on this set of opportunities we have, and I think there’s a lot of work left. There’s also an important inflection point with AI. Where we can, we are definitely prioritizing and moving people to our most important areas, so that is ongoing work,” said Pichai in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

When asked how the company planned to increase efficiency by 20 percent, Pichai responded that they are "literally looking at every aspect of what we do" and trying to re-engineer their cost base in a lasting way. He pointed out that although there has been improvement, there is still work to be done.

"We are trying to accomplish that across many different ways. We’re literally looking at every aspect of what we do, and as we said on our last earnings call, we’re thinking about how to re-engineer our cost base in a durable way. We are definitely being focused on creating durable savings. We are pleased with the progress, but there’s more work left to do." he said.

This comes after Google's January announcement that it will be laying off 12,000 employees worldwide. In the US, the layoffs started. There were also about 450 Indian employees who were impacted. The layoffs happened at the same time as the Google Bard AI's underwhelming debut, which included a factual inaccuracy during its presentation that caused Google's valuation to drop by $100 billion.

Google has also altered staff cuts in an effort to reduce costs. These adjustments include fewer laptop updates and a reduction in incidentals like staplers and snacks.

Pichai could not confirm or rule out the prospect of a second round of layoffs, but it is obvious that the corporation is concentrating on increasing productivity and giving priority to crucial sectors. Two titans of the internet industry, Meta and Amazon, have implemented a second round of layoffs.

Before announcing the second round of layoff Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg also indicated the same by calling 2023 the 'year of efficiency,' and said that the management is focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organisation.