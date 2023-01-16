homeeducation News

Staff Selection Commission MTS notification 2023 releasing soon: Check release date

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 16, 2023 6:35:47 PM IST (Published)

More than 10,000 vacancies are to be fulfilled through the SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment drive.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the notification for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Exam 2022 on January 17. The Commission will release the official notification online and the “SSC MTS apply online” link will also be activated for the candidates with the release of the notification. Interested candidates can view the notification on ssc.nic.in.

Reports suggest that the commission is likely to add the Havaldar posts with the MTS post to make it SSC MTS & Havaldar Notification 2023.
The SSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 was released earlier by the commission. As per the calendar, the SSC MTS Notification 2023 will be released on January 17, for which candidates can apply online on or before February 17. 2023. The SSC MTS 2023 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in April.
Here’s how to view/download the SSC MTS Notification
Step 1: Visit the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Under the latest news section on the homepage, find and click on the SSC MTS notification link.
Step 3: The PDF file of the SSC MTS Notification 2023 will open in a new window.
Step 4: Download the SSC MTS Notification 2023 and click on the application link to further apply.
Vacancy details
Under the SSC MTS Notification 2023, the commission aims to recruit candidates for various posts including Havaldar, Safaiwala, Daftary, Operator, Peon, Jamadar, Chowkidar, Mali and more.
As per reports, more than 10,000 vacancies are to be fulfilled through the SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment drive.
Recruitment Process
According to the SSC Exam Calendar, the MTS 2023 exam will be conducted in April 2023 online. The selection process will consist of the following three tiers.
Tier 1 – Computer Based Examination (Online)
Tier 2 – Descriptive Test (Offline)
Tier 3 - PET/PST (Qualifying online)
