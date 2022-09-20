    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Staff Selection Commission CGL Recruitment 2022: Check how to apply for over 20,000 posts

    Eligible candidates can apply for SSC CGL Exam 2022, at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.  

    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an official notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2022 for the recruitment of over 20,000 posts. The examination will fill up several Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries, departments, and organisations of the government of India. The application process is now open and the last date to submit is October 8, 2022.
    Here is how to apply for SSC CGL Exam 2022
    1 Visit ssc.nic.in the official website of SSC.
    1. Use your credentials to log in to the SSC portal.
    2. Find and click on the link “Apply for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022’’.
    3. A new window will open, and fill in the application form with the required information.
    4. Pay the application fee and click on submit to successfully submit your SSC CGL application.
      5. Application fee
      Candidates need to pay Rs 100 as the application fee.
      Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and ESM categories are exempted from paying any application fee.
      Eligibility criteria
      The eligibility criteria such as essential educational qualification, age limit etc are different for various posts.
      ALSO READ:  DUET PG entrance test likely in October: Check details here
      As per the official notification, the age limit as on January 1, 2022, for Group B posts is between 30 to 32 years and the same is 27 years for Group C posts.
      All aspiring candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university/institute.
      Exam details
      The examination computer bases test is conducted in two tiers- Tier-I and Tier-II.
      The Tier 3 and Tier 4 exams have been now merged with Tier 2 this year. There will be three papers in tier 2 and the Tier 2 Paper 1 will consist of three new modules.
      Physical tests for the UDC will also be conducted by the commission.
      Vacancy details
      The tentative vacancies are approximately 20,000, as per a Business Today report. Updated vacancies, if any, will be made available on the official website of SSC.
      ALSO READ:  NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice filling starts today: Here is how to apply and important guidelines
       
      (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
