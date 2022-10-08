By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The SSC CGL Tier-I exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end the registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2022 today. Candidates can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in to apply for the exam.

After the end of the registration window, the editing window will remain open on October 12 and 13.

Here is how to apply for SSC CGL 2022-23

Candidates can follow the details steps below to fill in and submit the SSC CGL 2022 application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the SSC at Visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on the apply button displayed under the notification on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads “Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022.”

Step 4: Enter all necessary details to register and generate a login id and password.

Step 5: Log in using generated login credentials and proceed to fill in the SSC CGL application form.

Step 6: Pay the application fee in online mode and submit the application.

Step 7: Submit and download the application form as a pdf file for future reference.

Only the candidates who successfully submit the SSC application form before the deadline will be issued the admit card for the exam.

SSC CGL Application Fee

All general candidates applying for the SSC CGL 2022 exam are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee, while, women, SC, ST, PwBD and ex-servicemen candidates are exempted from payment of fees. The last date to remit the application fee is October 9.

The SSC CGL Tier-I, a computer-based examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts.