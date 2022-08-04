SSC recruitment 2022 last date to apply for translator posts: Check details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on August 4 end the online application process for the recruitment to the junior Hindi translator, junior translator and senior Hindi translator posts. More in its website, ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on August 4 end the online application process for the recruitment to the junior Hindi translator (JHT), junior translator (JT) and senior Hindi translator (SHT) posts. The application process opened on July 20, 2022. Interested candidates have the last opportunity to online through the official website of SSC.

Here how to apply for SSC recruitment 2022 online

Step 1: Go to ssc.nic.in, the official website of SSC

Step 2: Register on the portal to proceed with the application.

Step 3: Click on the notification that reads ‘Notice of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022’

Step 4: Complete the application process as instructed

Step 5: Pay the fee and proceed to submit the application

Step 6: Take a printout of the SSC application form for future reference.

The application correction window will open on July 6, 2022, for all candidates who need to rectify their forms.

SSC Recruitment 2022 application fee:

For general/OBC candidates the application fee is Rs 100. For SC/ST/women/PwD/ESM candidates, there is no application fee.

The application fee can be paid through multiple modes such as debit card, credit card, net banking.

Important dates for JHT SSC Exam 2022

Final date for submission of online application: August 04, 2022

Last Date to pay the application fee: August 05, 2022

Date for the computer-based test: October 2022

The selection for the specified posts will be based on Paper-I (computer based examination) and Paper-II (descriptive) exam results. For more information candidates are advised to check the complete notification on the official website of SSC.