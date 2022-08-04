    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeducation News

    SSC recruitment 2022 last date to apply for translator posts: Check details

    SSC recruitment 2022 last date to apply for translator posts: Check details

    SSC recruitment 2022 last date to apply for translator posts: Check details
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on August 4 end the online application process for the recruitment to the junior Hindi translator, junior translator and senior Hindi translator posts. More in its website, ssc.nic.in.

    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on August 4 end the online application process for the recruitment to the junior Hindi translator (JHT), junior translator (JT) and senior Hindi translator (SHT) posts. The application process opened on July 20, 2022. Interested candidates have the last opportunity to online through the official website of SSC.

    Here how to apply for SSC recruitment 2022 online

    Step 1: Go to ssc.nic.in, the official website of SSC

    Step 2: Register on the portal to proceed with the application.

    Step 3: Click on the notification that reads ‘Notice of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022’

    Step 4: Complete the application process as instructed

    Step 5: Pay the fee and proceed to submit the application

    Step 6: Take a printout of the SSC application form for future reference.

    The application correction window will open on July 6, 2022, for all candidates who need to rectify their forms.

    SSC Recruitment 2022 application fee:

    For general/OBC candidates the application fee is Rs 100. For SC/ST/women/PwD/ESM candidates, there is no application fee.

    The application fee can be paid through multiple modes such as debit card, credit card, net banking.

    Important dates for JHT SSC Exam 2022

    Final date for submission of online application: August 04, 2022

    Last Date to pay the application fee: August 05, 2022

    Date for the computer-based test: October 2022

    The selection for the specified posts will be based on Paper-I (computer based examination) and Paper-II (descriptive) exam results. For more information candidates are advised to check the complete notification on the official website of SSC.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)

    Tags

    SSC recruitmentSSC recruitment 2022

    Next Article

    CUET Phase 2 Exam today: Check important instructions and other details

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng