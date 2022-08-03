SSC MTS and Havaldar exam answer keys released: Check how to view and other details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the preliminary/tentative answer keys of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for these exams can download the answer keys from the official website at ssc.nic.in . Along with SSC MTS, Havaldar answer keys, the commission has also released the candidates' response sheets. The window to raise objections to the answer key has been opened as well.

Here’s how to check SSC MTS, Havaldar answer key 2021:

Step 1: Go to Go to www.ssc.nic.in , the official website of the commission.

Step 2: Click on the notice that reads ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with candidates’ Response Sheet(s)’.

Step 3: A PDF will open and at the bottom of the link for answer key and response sheet will be provided.

Step 4: Click on the link in the PDF and login using your Roll number and password.

Step 5: Your SSC MTS or Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) answer key and response sheet will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and match the answer key with responses. Take a printout of the documents as well for further reference.

The facility to download the answer key and response sheet will be available for the candidates from 02.08.2022 (08:00 PM) to 07.08.2022 (08:00 PM)

Candidates also have an opportunity to raise objections to the answer key, if any. The window to raise objections is open from August 2 (8 pm) to August 7 (8 pm). The SSC MTS Answer Key Objection Link is also available on the website, and candidates need to pay Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged.

The Computer Based Examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS), and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021 was conducted from July 5 to 26, 2022.

The commission is expected to declare the result of the exam after analysing all the objections raised to the answer key. The results are expected to be released in September or October, as per a Livemint report. The SSC will then prepare the list of the candidates who have qualified the exam.