SSC MTS 2023 notification released for 11,000 vacancies; check details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published its notification for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Exam 2023. The SSC will be looking at filling about 11,000 vacancies for various positions through the exam. The SSC MTS 2023 notification was released on January 17, 2023. The SSC also began accepting applications from interested candidates for the exam from January 18, 2023.

The applications will remain open until February 17, 2023. The exam will be conducted sometime in April. There are also about 600 vacancies for Havaldars in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and the Central Bureau of Narcotics.

Examination scheme

The SSC MTS exam will consist of several different exams. The first exam will be a Computer Based Examination (CBT). This will be followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Those applying for the post of Havaldar will have to give a Physical Standard Test (PST). The CBT exam will be conducted in 15 languages like Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Eligibility

In order to appear for the upcoming exam, interested candidates should have at least passed their Class 10 exams from any recognised board or institution. Additionally, candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 25 when applying for the exam in order to qualify for positions in the MTS and Havaldar in CBN. Those candidates looking to apply to the Havaldar in CBIC and some select posts of MTS will need to be between the age of 18 and 27.

How to apply for SSC MTS Exam 2023:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in

At the homepage, navigate to the latest news section.

Find and select the SSC MTS notification link.

Register yourself with the SSC and generate login credentials on the new page.

Head back to the home page after registering and find the login link.

Use the generated credentials to log in and fill in the application form.

Upload all necessary documents and pay the registration fee.

Then submit the form and download it for future reference.