SSC MTS 2022 Exam: Correction window opens for two days

The Staff Selection Commission will allow candidates to make corrections to their SSC MTS 2023 applications. The correction window will remain open on March 2 and 3. The exam will be conducted in April at multiple shifts across different cities and exam centres.

The Staff Selection Commission will allow candidates to make corrections to their Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking Staff 2023 (SSC MTS 2023) applications. According to the official notification, the correction window will remain open on March 2 and 3.

Candidates can log in to the official portal and make corrections to their application forms during this period.

How to edit SSC MTS 2023 application form

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at – Visit the official SSC website at – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Find and select the link for the SSC MTS 2022 Exam correction window on the homepage.

Step 3: On the next window, log in using your registered username and password.

Step 4: Now, you can access your previously submitted application form. Make the necessary changes and click on submit. Ensure that all corrections have been made.

Step 5: After submitting, your new application will be saved. Pay the asked application fee.

Step 6: Save the new application form and keep a hard copy for future reference.

SSC MTS 2023 Exam

According to the official notification calendar from the SSC, the SSC MTS 2023 exam will be conducted in April. The exam will be conducted in multiple shifts across different cities and exam centres.

ALSO READ | Staff Selection Commission MTS notification 2023 releasing soon: Check release date

The SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice type questions, with each question worth a single mark. The paper will be covering four subjects – Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Aptitude, and General Awareness – and candidates will have 90 minutes to finish the computer-based test.

The paper will be followed by the SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam. However, the candidates applying for the Havaldar posts will have to appear for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Physical Standards Test (PST). The recruitment drive will be used to fill 10880 MTS vacancies and 529 Havaldar vacancies in the Central Bureau of Narcotics and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.