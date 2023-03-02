English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsSSC MTS 2022 Exam: Correction window opens for two days

SSC MTS 2022 Exam: Correction window opens for two days

SSC MTS 2022 Exam: Correction window opens for two days
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 2, 2023 12:22:00 PM IST (Published)

The Staff Selection Commission will allow candidates to make corrections to their SSC MTS 2023 applications. The correction window will remain open on March 2 and 3. The exam will be conducted in April at multiple shifts across different cities and exam centres.

The Staff Selection Commission will allow candidates to make corrections to their Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking Staff 2023 (SSC MTS 2023) applications. According to the official notification, the correction window will remain open on March 2 and 3.

Recommended Articles

View All
Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Candidates can log in to the official portal and make corrections to their application forms during this period.
How to edit SSC MTS 2023 application form
Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at – ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Find and select the link for the SSC MTS 2022 Exam correction window on the homepage.
Step 3: On the next window, log in using your registered username and password.
Step 4: Now, you can access your previously submitted application form. Make the necessary changes and click on submit. Ensure that all corrections have been made.
ALSO READ | SSC MTS 2023 notification released for 11,000 vacancies; check details
Step 5: After submitting, your new application will be saved. Pay the asked application fee.
Step 6: Save the new application form and keep a hard copy for future reference.
SSC MTS 2023 Exam
According to the official notification calendar from the SSC, the SSC MTS 2023 exam will be conducted in April. The exam will be conducted in multiple shifts across different cities and exam centres.
ALSO READ |  Staff Selection Commission MTS notification 2023 releasing soon: Check release date
The SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice type questions, with each question worth a single mark. The paper will be covering four subjects – Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Aptitude, and General Awareness – and candidates will have 90 minutes to finish the computer-based test.
The paper will be followed by the SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam. However, the candidates applying for the Havaldar posts will have to appear for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Physical Standards Test (PST). The recruitment drive will be used to fill 10880 MTS vacancies and 529 Havaldar vacancies in the Central Bureau of Narcotics and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Government jobsStaff Selection Commissionstaff selection recruitment

Next Article

JNU students to be fined Rs 20,000 for holding dharnas, admission may be cancelled over violence

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X