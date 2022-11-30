SSC GD Constable last date to apply for over 45,000 posts today: Check how to apply

SSC will be ending the registration process for the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 today, and the written examination will be held in January 2023.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be closing the applications for SSC GD Constable 2022 Recruitment on November 30. Interested candidates have the last opportunity to submit their applications on the official website, ssc.nic.in , today. Candidates can apply for the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Sepoy in NCB.

The SSC had notified 24,369 vacancies but later added over 20,000 posts taking the total number of vacancies to 45,284, in the SSC Constable GD recruitment.

The first stage of the selection process will be the written examination which will be held in January 2023.

Here is how to apply for SSC GD Constable 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website portal of SSC GD at Go to the official website portal of SSC GD at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Register on the portal through the option displayed on the homepage, and then log in.

Step 3: Click on apply online and click on the link for SSC GD.

Step 4: Fill out the application form SSC GD Constable and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Submit your application form, and save a soft/hard copy of it.

Eligibility criteria

All candidates need to be between 18-22 years of age as on January 1, 2023, to apply for SSC GD and they must have qualified in the Matriculation (Class 10) or equivalent examination from a recognised board.