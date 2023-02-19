SSC GD constable 2023 answer key and response sheet released check how to download

SSC GD Constable 2023: Here is how to download answer key and response sheet
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Constable (GD) answer key and candidates response sheet. The official SSC website, ssc.nic.in, now displays the official answer key and the response sheets for applicants who took the exam.
This exam was conducted to hire Constables (GD) for the CAPFs, SSF, Riflemen (GD) for the Assam Rifles, and Sepoys for the NCB. The exam was administered as a computer-based examination (CBT) from January 10 to February 13.
SSC GD Constable 2023: Here is how to download answer key and response sheet
Applicants have till February 25 at 5 p.m. to raise their issues with the published answer key. Also, candidates should keep in mind that registering objections will incur a charge of Rs 100 every question or response.
