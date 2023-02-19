English
SSC GD constable 2023 answer key and response sheet released check how to download

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 19, 2023 9:25:12 PM IST (Published)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Constable (GD) answer key and candidates response sheet. The official SSC website, ssc.nic.in, now displays the official answer key and the response sheets for applicants who took the exam.

This exam was conducted to hire Constables (GD) for the CAPFs, SSF, Riflemen (GD) for the Assam Rifles, and Sepoys for the NCB. The exam was administered as a computer-based examination (CBT) from January 10 to February 13.
Also read: SSC cancels stenographer Grade C and D skill test due to technical glitches: fresh exam date soon
SSC GD Constable 2023: Here is how to download answer key and response sheet
  • Firstly visit the official SSC website that is ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on the link for SSC GD answer key on the home page
  • Type in your application number and password.
  • The answer key will be visible on the screen.
  • Download and save the answer key displayed on the screen for future reference.
    • Also read: CBSE prohibits use of ChatGPT in class 10, 12 board exams
    Applicants have till February 25 at 5 p.m. to raise their issues with the published answer key. Also, candidates should keep in mind that registering objections will incur a charge of Rs 100 every question or response.
    Also read: PSEB Class 12 exam: Punjab Board Class 12 exams start tomorrow, here are the guidelines
      X