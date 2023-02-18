homeeducation NewsSSC cancels stenographer Grade C and D skill test due to technical glitches: fresh exam date soon

SSC cancels stenographer Grade C and D skill test due to technical glitches: fresh exam date soon

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 18, 2023 4:45:57 PM IST (Published)

The exam held on February 15 was cancelled after a large number of complaints from candidates regarding technical glitches and feedback was received by the commission. The exam will now be conducted on a fresh date only for the candidates who appeared and registered for the skill test on February 15 (both shifts 1 and 2). The fresh exam dates are yet to be announced,

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday cancelled the skill test of Stenographer Grade C and D recruitment 2022. The exam, which was held on February 15 in two shifts, was cancelled after the commission received complaints from candidates regarding technical glitches from regional centres, as per the official notification.

The commission issued the notice on the official website, in which it said, “Keeping in view the large number of complaints received from the candidates and feedback received from Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the technical glitches faced during the conduct of Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 on 15.02.2023 (Shift 1 & 2), the Commission has decided to cancel the said exam”.
The exam will now be conducted on a fresh date only for the candidates who appeared and registered for the skill test on February 15 (both shifts 1 and 2).
The fresh exam dates are yet to be announced, and the commission has asked candidates to visit the official website, ssc.nic.in, for updates.
The SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination consists of a written examination and a skill test in stenography.
The SSC conducts the exam for recruitment of candidates to the posts of SSC Stenographer Grade C (Group 'B', Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade D (Group C) for various ministries, organisations and departments in the government of India.
