SRCC to host Shri Ram Economics Summit 2023: 12th edition of its undergraduate economics festival

The Shri Ram Economics Summit 2023 will be held on April 7-8 and aims at incubating a healthy space for reinventing ideas and recreating realities to bolster learning with a futuristic approach.

The Economics Society at the Shri Ram College of Commerce, in collaboration with Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) plans to conduct the 12th edition of Asia’s largest undergraduate economics festival, the Shri Ram Economics Summit 2023 on 7th and 8th April, 2023. The summit is scheduled to be held at the campus of Shri Ram College of Commerce at Delhi University.

The summit involves lectures, fireside chats, live interviews and panel discussions by renowned personalities. In the past, the late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the late former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, Ajay Banga, P. Chidambaram, Bibek Debroy, Anil Swarup, and Parameswaran Iyer have attended the summit.

Along with unparalleled networking opportunities for students inside the SRCC campus, SRES organises six PAN-India competitions with exciting cash prizes and stimulating workshops to upskill students to generate tangible outcomes for all the stakeholders.

With an expected footfall of 3,000+ members of the academia, mostly students with a vision for an empowered future, SRES is the perfect place for budding entrepreneurs, future policymakers and next-generation economists to experience the joy of intellectual discourse alongside relishing the enthusiasm of a festival.

Being confident about the success of this year’s edition, Mr Keshav Khemka, the President of the Economics Society, SRCC says “the students cannot anticipate the magnificent offering that lies in front of them, a one-of-a-kind opportunity seldom forgotten.”

Md. Sajid Khan, the Director at Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) India, says “At ACCA, we believe in empowering the next generation of business leaders and economists to think ahead and embrace innovation. We are thrilled to support the Shri Ram Economics Summit, which provides a platform for students, budding entrepreneurs, future policymakers, and next-generation economists to incubate new ideas and reimagine the future. By fostering a culture of innovation and learning, we can create a healthier space for reinventing ideas and recreating realities that will shape our economic landscape for years to come.”

Don’t forget to visit SRCC's campus, after registering on this link . To know more about the organisers, you can visit their website or instagram page.

Note*:

This is a partnered post.