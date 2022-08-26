SPPU extends free UPSC, MPSC coaching application deadline — all details here

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The last date to apply for the course has been now extended to September 6.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has extended the deadline to apply for free UPSC and MPSC coaching and training programmes conducted by the Competitive Examination Centre (CEC) on the campus. Aspirants who live in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas can now apply online till September 6.

The financial aid for the non-residential programme is provided by the PMC. The programme is conducted for 11 months.

As per an Indian Express report, Fazal Firdausi, assistant professor at CEC, said several aspirants were unaware of the programme, and they requested the PMC to extend the deadline by 10-15 days. Keeping the upcoming festivals in the next week and enrolment of more deserving candidates in the coaching programme, the request for the extension was accepted.

The graduate applicants, who are residents of PMC areas, must apply online at the official website, following which a written examination in multiple-choice question format will be conducted next month. Based on merit and complete verification of documents, a final merit list of 100 students will be announced and the coaching will begin in October 2022.

How to apply for free UPSC and MPSC coaching at SPPU

Step 1: Visit the official website of PMC.

Step 2: Login or register on the portal by providing basic details such as name, mobile number, ID proof, etc.

Step 3: After registration, login using the credentials or click on ‘login with this user’ button

Step 4: Click on the link that reads ‘apply for scheme’

Step 5: Fill the application form and provide all the required information correctly

Step 6: After successfully completing all the steps in the application form, your application will be shown as a preview

Step 7: Check all the details on the preview and submit the application form to complete the process

Step 8: Take a printout of the application form for further need

