SoftBank layoffs: New round of job cuts likely at Vision Fund unit, says report

SoftBank Group Corp's investment arm Vision Fund unit is planning a fresh round of layoffs that is likely to be announced in the next two weeks, Reuters reported.

SoftBank Group Corp's investment arm Vision Fund unit is planning a fresh round of layoffs that is likely to be announced in the next two weeks, Reuters reported on June 12 citing two people familiar with the development.

The layoffs are likely to affect nearly 30 percent of the workforce at the unit, including staffers in the US, as per the report. According to a Vision Fund report cited by Reuters the company had incurred heavy losses and its headcount stood at 349 at the end of the March 2023 ended quarter.

The fresh round of job cuts follows a September 2022 Reuters report, according to which the Japan based group had announced that it was cutting around 150 staff globally at its Vision Fund unit and SoftBank Group International.

Earlier in August 2022, CEO Masayoshi Son had pledged to cut costs after the Vision Fund unit recorded a record $50 billion loss in the six months through June, with the billionaire caught out by rising interest rates and political instability that have hit tech valuations.

The SoftBank group reported an annual net loss of 970 billion yen ($7.2 billion) for the year ended March 31. It cushioned the investment loss at the Vision Fund unit by selling down its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

According to CNBC US, the valuation of SoftBank’ portfolio has been dropping amid sharp interest rate hikes and rising US-China tensions. Vision Fund 2′s portfolio was worth $31 billion at end-March compared with an acquisition cost of $49.9 billion, the report said.

Meanwhile, SoftBank has been pursuing a defensive strategy to shore up its balance sheet. It, however, said in May it is looking to find a “balance between defense and offense” — a signal it could invest more in the future.