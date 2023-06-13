SoftBank layoffs: New round of job cuts likely at Vision Fund unit, says report

SoftBank Group Corp's investment arm Vision Fund unit is planning a fresh round of layoffs that is likely to be announced in the next two weeks, Reuters reported.

SoftBank Group Corp's investment arm Vision Fund unit is planning a fresh round of layoffs that is likely to be announced in the next two weeks, Reuters reported on June 12 citing two people familiar with the development.

The layoffs are likely to affect nearly 30 percent of the workforce at the unit, including staffers in the US, as per the report. According to a Vision Fund report cited by Reuters the company had incurred heavy losses and its headcount stood at 349 at the end of the March 2023 ended quarter.

The fresh round of job cuts follows a September 2022 Reuters report, according to which the Japan based group had announced that it was cutting around 150 staff globally at its Vision Fund unit and SoftBank Group International.