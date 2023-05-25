Silicon Valley Bank layoffs: 500 employees get pink slips, check impact on India

Earlier this year, Silicon Valley Bank was caught off guard when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, reducing the value of its Treasury bonds reserves. Once again, it was walloped by its tech clients withdrawing their funds. Most of the bank's customers were technology workers and venture capital-backed companies.
At the time, it was the nation's 16th-largest bank, making its collapse the second biggest bank failure in U.S. history. As a result of its failure, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank failed, and several other banks suffered financial difficulties.
