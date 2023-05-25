Silicon Valley Bank layoffs: 500 employees get pink slips, check impact on India

homeeducation NewsSilicon Valley Bank layoffs: 500 employees get pink slips, check impact on India

May 25, 2023

Earlier this year, Silicon Valley Bank was caught off guard when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, reducing the value of its Treasury bonds reserves. Once again, it was walloped by its tech clients withdrawing their funds. Most of the bank's customers were technology workers and venture capital-backed companies.

In another addition to the Silicon Valley Bank  crisis, the First Citizen Bank which acquired the remnants of Silicon Valley Bank after it failed amid a March, announced layoffs on Wednesday.

According to a report by AP, the Bank has laid off nearly 500 Silicon Valley Bank employees or 3 percent of the workforce.
CEO Frank Holding said the move would only affect "selected" corporate positions at Silicon Valley Bank, excluding customer-facing employees and Indian team members, reported AP.
At the time, it was the nation's 16th-largest bank, making its collapse the second biggest bank failure in U.S. history. As a result of its failure, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank failed, and several other banks suffered financial difficulties.

