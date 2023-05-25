English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsSilicon Valley Bank layoffs: 500 employees get pink slips, check impact on India

Silicon Valley Bank layoffs: 500 employees get pink slips, check impact on India

Silicon Valley Bank layoffs: 500 employees get pink slips, check impact on India
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 10:23:01 AM IST (Published)

Earlier this year, Silicon Valley Bank was caught off guard when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, reducing the value of its Treasury bonds reserves. Once again, it was walloped by its tech clients withdrawing their funds. Most of the bank's customers were technology workers and venture capital-backed companies.

In another addition to the Silicon Valley Bank  crisis, the First Citizen Bank which acquired the remnants of Silicon Valley Bank after it failed amid a March, announced layoffs on Wednesday.

According to a report by AP, the Bank has laid off nearly 500 Silicon Valley Bank employees or 3 percent of the workforce.
CEO Frank Holding said the move would only affect "selected" corporate positions at Silicon Valley Bank, excluding customer-facing employees and Indian team members, reported AP.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X