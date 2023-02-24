ShareChat launches certification programme for marketers, advertisers

The free-of-cost learning programme is said to offer a certification course to entry to senior-level managers, social media professionals, and entrepreneurs.
ShareChat, a homegrown social media platform, announced the launch of ShareChat Learning Hub, a certification programme for marketers, advertisers and brands. The initiative, according to the company, is part of its efforts to help brands penetrate the "uncharted" Bharat and young India audiences, particularly Generation Z and millennials.
The free-of-cost learning programme is said to offer a certification course to entry to senior-level managers, social media professionals, and entrepreneurs. ShareChat said in a statement that the curriculum will provide a step-by-step guide on its and Moj's advertising dashboard and offer practice tests and quizzes. Participants who complete the programme will receive a shareable certificate, ShareChat added.
"ShareChat Learning Hub is a step towards enabling brands, advertisers, and marketers to deploy our comprehensive ad formats and content innovations that have been designed keeping in mind the media consumption behaviour of Bharat and Gen-Z audiences on ShareChat and Moj," said Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer of ShareChat & Moj.
“Over 200 brands including Airtel, Pepsi, Realme, Godrej, ITC Ltd. have already collaborated with ShareChat for its native ad campaigns and immersive ad formats to reach their audience and grow their business,” ShareChat added.
