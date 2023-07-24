homeeducation NewsSchools in these states to remain closed today, check all details here

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 24, 2023 10:08:16 AM IST (Updated)

As the monsoon showers continue to ravage India, several states across the nation are reporting heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Here are the states where schools will be closed today .

Schools of some states will remain closed today, July 24 amid heavy rainfall alerts issued by Indian Meteorological Department. Many states in India are witnessing heavy rainfall which has caused waterlogging and flood-like situation.

Here are the states where schools will be closed today
Maharashtra
Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rains since past few days. IMD has issued orange alert for the Raigad district.
Due to the heavy rainfall in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, all schools in the area will remain closed today. The District Collector, Yogesh Mhase, announced this decision in response to the Orange Alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for Raigad, as reported by ANI.
Kerala

As a precautionary measure, authorities in Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts in Kerala have declared a holiday today, July 24, in response to an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).For these districts, an orange alert was issued, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall, while yellow alerts were issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Malappuram.

A very heavy downpour hit Kerala and Lakshadweep on July 8, making the situation worse. Exams for the Kannur University Public Service Commission (PSC) will still be held as scheduled.

Karnataka 

A holiday has been declared for schools in five talukas, including NR Pura, Mudigere, Sringeri, Chikmagalur, and Koppa. Meena Nagaraj, the district collector of Chikkamagaluru, has announced the holiday, according to a report by ANI.

IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy downpours in the next 24 hours. For the next five days, heavy rainfall is expected in Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana.

Check live updates on weather here 
First Published: Jul 24, 2023 10:03 AM IST
