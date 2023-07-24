As the monsoon showers continue to ravage India, several states across the nation are reporting heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Here are the states where schools will be closed today .
As a precautionary measure, authorities in Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts in Kerala have declared a holiday today, July 24, in response to an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).For these districts, an orange alert was issued, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall, while yellow alerts were issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Malappuram.
A very heavy downpour hit Kerala and Lakshadweep on July 8, making the situation worse. Exams for the Kannur University Public Service Commission (PSC) will still be held as scheduled.
Karnataka
A holiday has been declared for schools in five talukas, including NR Pura, Mudigere, Sringeri, Chikmagalur, and Koppa. Meena Nagaraj, the district collector of Chikkamagaluru, has announced the holiday, according to a report by ANI.
IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy downpours in the next 24 hours. For the next five days, heavy rainfall is expected in Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium
Jul 24, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips
Jul 23, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | Opposition Unity — here's how the Congress' decision to support AAP on Delhi Ordinance paved the way for a greater cooperation
Jul 22, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Coach-Soch | Here's why startups need to understand the concept of 'return-on-criticism-embraced'
Jul 22, 2023 IST5 Min Read