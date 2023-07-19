homeeducation NewsSchools in Mumbai closed tomorrow due to heavy rains, check details

Schools in Mumbai closed tomorrow due to heavy rains, check details

1 Min Read

By Santia Gora  Jul 19, 2023 8:20:30 PM IST (Updated)

Maharashtra's Chief Minister,  Eknath Shinde announced that the schools in the affected areas will remain shut. The CM said that the final decision regarding this will be taken by the local administration, keeping the situation in their respective areas in mind.

All schools will remain shut tomorrow in Mumbai.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister,  Eknath Shinde announced that the schools in the affected areas will remain shut. The CM said that the final decision regarding this will be taken by the local administration, keeping the situation in their respective areas in mind.
Additionally,  the Indian Meteorological Department has upgraded it alert for tomorrow. IMD has given orange alert for tomorrow for Mumbai.
Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai (comes under Raigad) Pune, Satara and Ratnagiri, are on red alert.
(Will be updated)
First Published: Jul 19, 2023 8:11 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Mumbai Rainschools

Recommended Articles

View All

Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read