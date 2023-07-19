Schools in Mumbai closed tomorrow due to heavy rains, check details

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde announced that the schools in the affected areas will remain shut. The CM said that the final decision regarding this will be taken by the local administration, keeping the situation in their respective areas in mind.
All schools will remain shut tomorrow in Mumbai.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde announced that the schools in the affected areas will remain shut. The CM said that the final decision regarding this will be taken by the local administration, keeping the situation in their respective areas in mind.
Additionally, the Indian Meteorological Department has upgraded it alert for tomorrow. IMD has given orange alert for tomorrow for Mumbai.
Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai (comes under Raigad) Pune, Satara and Ratnagiri, are on red alert.
(Will be updated)
First Published: Jul 19, 2023 8:11 PM IST
