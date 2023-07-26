Schools, colleges in Mumbai closed on July 27 due to heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, indicating the likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall until tomorrow.

Amidst the alert for heavy rainfall, all the school and colleges in Mumbai will be closed on July 27, the Maharashtra government announced on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded the orange alert to red alert for Mumbai, with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon, indicating the likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. In view of this warning, authorities have taken precautionary measures, and all schools and colleges, both government and private, in the city will remain closed tomorrow.

In a notice, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal declared a holiday for all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs.

IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is valid from 8 pm on Wednesday till July 27 afternoon which applies to Mumbai city and suburban areas, the BMC said in a statement quoting IMD Mumbai.

Earlier in the afternoon, IMD issued an orange alert for the metropolis and neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places for July 26 and 27.

Several areas, including Fort, Colaba, Nariman Point, Elphinstone Road, Grant Road, and suburbs including Andheri, Marol, Jogeshwari, and Goregaon received more than 100 mm of rainfall in 12 hours ended at 8 pm on Wednesday.

The island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 92.82 mm, 80.13 mm, and 94.13 mm, respectively, during the same period, as per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The Colaba observatory of IMD recorded 124.8 mm of rainfall in 12 hours ending at 8:30 pm and the Santacruz observatory (Mumbai suburbs) 124 mm during the same period.

The island city received heavy rainfall mainly between 3 pm and 4 pm, while heavy downpours pummelled western suburbs from 6 pm to 7 pm. Andheri subway, an underpass between Andheri and Jogeshwari railway stations, was closed for traffic a couple of times since morning due to waterlogging.