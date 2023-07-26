Schools, colleges in Mumbai closed on July 27 due to heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, indicating the likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall until tomorrow.

Amidst the alert for heavy rainfall, all the school and colleges in Mumbai will be closed on July 27, the Maharashtra government announced on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded the orange alert to red alert for Mumbai, with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon, indicating the likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. In view of this warning, authorities have taken precautionary measures, and all schools and colleges, both government and private, in the city will remain closed tomorrow.

In a notice, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal declared a holiday for all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs.

IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is valid from 8 pm on Wednesday till July 27 afternoon which applies to Mumbai city and suburban areas, the BMC said in a statement quoting IMD Mumbai.