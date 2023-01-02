School closed in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab meanwhile timings have been extended in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Check details here

A massive cold wave has gripped various parts of North India resulting in winder vacations for schools being extended in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, etc. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued "orange" and "yellow" alerts in many areas across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

Here is the latest update on schools closed in India due to winter.

Uttar Pradesh

Due to dense fog and a cold wave, the Basic Education Department of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, has revised school hours starting January 1, 2023. Classes will begin at 10 am and end at 2 pm based on the revised schedule. Timings will remain in effect until January 10, 2023. Meanwhile in 7 districts - including Meerut, Bareilly and Aligarh the schools which were closed from December 26 to January 1 opened today. The timing is from 10 am to 3 pm. Students in 9th and 12th grades will have school only from 9 am to 12 noon.

Delhi

On December 22, 2022, the Delhi Directorate of Education issued a circular directing that all government schools under the Directorate in Delhi will be closed from January 1 to 15. During this, all the schools from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed. However, students from Classes 9 to 12 will attend compulsory remedial classes from January 2 to 14 for revision.

Haryana

The Directorate school education, under the Government of Haryana on December 28, 2022, declared winter holidays for all government and private schools in the state from January 1 to 15, 2023. The classes for classes 10 and 12 will, however, be held from 10 am to 2 pm due to board examinations.

Bihar

The entire state of Bihar is also on orange alert, with the weather department predicting fog and cold waves in many regions. In view of the cold wave conditions, "schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 from January 2 to January 7," Patna District Magistrate said today.

Punjab

Schools in Punjab schools will remain closed till January 8th. The Punjab government extended the winter vacations.

"Punjab Govt has extended winter holidays in all the govt, private and aided schools till January 8, 2023. School Education Minister @HarjotBains said that all schools in the state would not open on January 2nd as announced earlier. The schools will now open on January 9, 2023." the Government of Punjab tweeted on January 1, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government had announced the closure of schools from December 25 to 31.

Rajasthan

A 12-day winter vacation was announced for schools in Rajasthan. This winter vacation for Rajasthan schools started on December 5, 2022, and will continue till January 5, 2023.

Jammu and Kashmir

A 10-day winter vacation has been announced for schools in Jammu and Kashmir from December 26, 2022, to January 4, 2023.