Schools and colleges closed in these states today due to heavy rainfall, check all details

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR early Wednesday, with waterlogging being witnessed in several areas. Areas including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram received heavy rainfall. Besides, heavy downpour is expected in Mumbai, parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. A flood alert has also been issued in Karnataka.

Various states in India have been experiencing heavy rainfall. Due to this schools have been announced to be closed in parts of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Noida.

Here is the list of areas where schools are shut today due to heavy rainfall

Karnataka

All schools and colleges in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district will remain closed on 26 July in the wake of heavy rains.

"Due to incessant rains, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district has declared holiday for schools and colleges in the district on July 26," tweeted news agency ANI.

Four people dies in Udupi and Vijayapura due to heavy rainfall heavy rainfall, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the rains have caused significant damage to properties and houses in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

In the Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, the continuous downpour has resulted in widespread devastation. The Lingottu area witnessed a partial collapse of the Kindi dam, and the floodwaters submerged over 15 houses, compelling residents to evacuate to safer locations.

Maharashtra

Schools in Raigad district of Maharashtra are closed. A red alert — heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places — has been issued in Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Satara districts of Maharashtra, while Mumbai is on orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall).

Telangana

In view of incessant rains, Telangana CM KC Rao has directed the State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare holidays for all educational institutions on the 26th and 27th July.

Telangana schools to remain closed due to heavy rainfall on July 26 and July 27, 2023.

Hyderabad, Telangana | In view of the incessant heavy rains in the state, CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare a two-day holiday (July 26th & 27th) for all educational institutions in the state. Immediate orders are to be… pic.twitter.com/QX7WtQN4Kt — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023 Noida

On Wednesday , Delhi-NCR experienced substantial rainfall, resulting in waterlogging in numerous areas. The heavy downpour, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, provided much-needed relief from the scorching heat in the national capital.

In response to the weather conditions, the meteorological department issued an orange alert for Delhi today.

#WATCH | UP: Noida wakes up to rain lashing parts of the city(Visuals from Noida Sector 20) pic.twitter.com/MMBJ7ExuAa — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2023

All schools up to class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Wednesday due to rain and waterlogging, according to Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration.