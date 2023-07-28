Maharashtra and Telangana have been experiencing heavy rainfall due to this schools in some areas have been announced to be closed on July 28. Further in some districts of Arunachal Pradesh all private and government run schools have been directed to stay shut for a few days due to rising conjunctivitis cases.

Maharashtra and Telangana have been experiencing heavy rainfall due to this schools in some areas have been announced to be closed on July 28. Additionally the Delhi government has issued an advisory for all private and government schools as conjunctivitis or eye flue cases in the capital are on a rise. Further in some districts of Arunachal Pradesh all private and government run schools have been directed to stay shut for a few days due to rising conjunctivitis cases.

Maharashtra

A 'yellow' alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall on Friday. Due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Palghar and Thane, all primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools will be closed on Friday that is July 28.

"Monsoon in entire Maharashtra has aggravated as it is active in the Southwest region. We've given a red alert warning for Mumbai since 223 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Colaba in the last 24 hours and 145 mm in Santacruz. For today, we've given an orange alert warning in Mumbai...We've announced yellow and orange alerts for Vidarbha and Marathwada respectively," IMD official Sunil Kamble said.

Telangana

In the wake of heavy rains and waterlogging, the Telangana government has declared a holiday for schools, colleges, and educational institutions across the state tomorrow, July 28. Eight districts have been placed on red alert. “Government has decided to extend holiday for all educational institutions (govt, aided and private) in the state on 28.07.2023 (Friday) keeping in view incessant rains and adverse weather conditions.," reads the official notice by the education department.

Telangana schools will also be closed on July 29 due to Muharram. As a result of heavy rains, the state education minister Sabita Indra Reddy declared a two-day holiday for all educational institutions in the state, both private and public, on July 26 and 27. The holiday was approved by chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. This announcement was made by the directorate of school education in Telangana and Hyderabad. The instructions stated, “immediate orders are to be issued in this regard."

Arunachal Pradesh

Many district administrations have ordered a temporary closure of school activities as conjunctivitis cases are increasing in Arunachal Pradesh, with children being the most afflicted, in an effort to stop the spread of the illness, officials said on Thursday. In order to stop the spread of the eye infection, the Namsai and East Siang administrations have ordered the closure of schools for a few days. This follows announcements from the state capital Itanagar, the Kanubari subdistrict of Longding district, and Imphal.

According to an official notice all private and public schools in East Siang will stay temporarily closed until August 2, while operations at similar educational institutions in Namsai have been put on hold until July 31.

Delhi