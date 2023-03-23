SBI recruitment 2023 for 877 posts: Check last date of registration and other details

According to the official notification, the monthly salary for the posts will be in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000. Though the candidates will be selected from among the retired SBI officials, preference will be given to the ex-officers who have earlier worked in CMPOC.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification inviting applications for 887 vacancies for the posts of Business Correspondent Facilitator and Support Officer on a contractual basis. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website www.sbi.co.in.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their experience among the retired officers of SBI. The final list of successful candidates will be decided after an interview. The selected candidates will be posted in Hyderabad.

Here are all the important details about the SBI vacant posts:

Last Date of Registration

The online application process was initiated on March 18 and the last for applying is April 1.

Vacancy Details

The Support Officer position is on a contract basis for nine vacancies. The Business Correspondent Facilitator position requires the selected candidate to work as a liaison between bank customers in rural areas of the country. There are a total of 868 provisional vacancies. Both posts are open to SBI retired officers only.

Salary and contract details

According to the official notification, the monthly salary for the posts will be in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000.

The contract will be for a 1-year minimum and a maximum of 3 years.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit and Qualification

For both Support Officer and Business Correspondent Facilitator positions, all candidates should be retired SBI officials. Those who have retired from SBI only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years are eligible to apply. The engagement period will be up to the maximum age of 65 years, subject to satisfactory performance and renewal of the contract.

Though the candidates will be selected from among the retired SBI officials, preference will be given to the ex-officers who have earlier worked in CMPOC, and have a good track record of performance.

No specific educational qualifications are required as the post is for retired officers of SBI.

The retired personnel should have sufficient work experience and overall professional competence to be eligible for the post.